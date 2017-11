Though an announcement was made in September, formal orders of his new posting were issued by the External Affairs ministry on Wednesday

Ajay Bisaria, currently the Indian ambassador to Poland, has been appointed the country’s top envoy to Pakistan. Though an announcement was made in September, formal orders of his new posting were issued by the External Affairs ministry on Wednesday. The 1987-batch IFS officer will succeed Gautam Bambawale, who was last month posted to China.