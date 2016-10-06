Airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru put on high alert

The airports have been put on a high alert as part of heightened security arrangements following cross-LoC sugical strikes by the Indian Army.

Civil airports in western states and important ones like those in Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have been put on a high alert as part of the heightened security arrangements following cross-LoC surgical strikes by the Indian army.

Airports in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have been asked to step up vigil and security to tackle any attack or sabotage. "Security measures at vital airports have been stepped up....put on a high alert," CISF Director General O P Singh told PTI.

Officials said a decision in this regard was notified by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) following which the airports, especially hyper-sensitive ones like those in Mumbai and Delhi, were put on alert. They said the Central Industrial Security Force chief had also reviewed airport security during a recent meeting with his top officials posted at all the sensitive airports.

"While a general review was done for all airports, some specific facilities were asked to be extra-vigilant," they said, without elaborating.

Counter-sabotage teams, bomb squads and commando teams have been asked to be extra-vigilant to thwart any possible terror strikes, sources said.