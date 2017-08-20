Essel Group 90 years
Air India cabin crew member arrested for hiding narcotic in meal cart

Sun, 20 Aug 2017-01:15pm , New Delhi , PTI

Customs officers seized nearly two kilograms of ganja.

A cabin crew member of national- carrier Air India has been arrested by customs officers for allegedly trying to smuggle narcotic by hiding it in a meal service cart of a flight.

The officers seized nearly two kilograms of ganja from the cart of the Air India flight from Chennai on July 19, according to a release issued by the customs department today.

A detailed investigation was carried out and a member of the cabin crew was arrested, it said.

 
