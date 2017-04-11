AIMPLB says it will do away with triple talaq in 18 months

The body has been has been facing resentment from Muslim women who are victims of triple talaq.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) vice president Dr Sayeed Sadiq has said that triple talaq will be abolished in a span of 18 months, reported Zee News.

Sadiq said that AIMPLB would do away with the practice and that the government did not need to intervene in the matter.

The AIMPLB has been facing resentment from Muslim women who are victims of triple talaq and many of them have filed PILs in the Supreme Court challenging the provision of triple talaq and 'nikah halala', terming them regressive. The Board, however, opposed the PILs and also filed a counter affidavit in the apex court defending Muslim Personal Laws and triple talaq.

The Muslim Personal Law Board had recently told the Supreme Court that the pleas challenging such practices among Muslims were not maintainable as the issues fell outside the realm of judiciary. The Board had also said that the validity of Mohammedan Law, founded essentially on the Holy Quran and sources based on it, cannot be tested on the particular provisions of the Constitution.

The Centre had on October 7 last year opposed in the Supreme Court the practice of triple talaq, 'nikah halala' and polygamy among Muslims and favoured a relook on grounds like gender equality and secularism.

The Ministry of Law and Justice, in its affidavit, had referred to constitutional principles like gender equality, secularism, international covenants, religious practices and marital law prevalent in various Islamic countries to drive home the point that the practice of triple talaq and polygamy needed to be adjudicated upon afresh by the apex court.

The apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of the question whether Muslim women faced gender discrimination in the event of divorce or due to other marriages of their husband.

