AIG stamps suspended after arrest for running fake stamp

The assistant inspector general, stamps, has been suspended after he was arrested for allegedly running a fictitious stamp office here along with a retired deputy inspector general to extort money from realtors and businessmen, police said today.

AIG Rajesh Sharma and DIG (retd) Ajay Kumar Garg used to run the fake office from Raj Nagar and issue "notice" to realtors and other businessmen for "not paying due stamp duty", a senior officer said.

They would then extort money from them to settle their cases, Superintendent of Police (City) Akash Tomar said.

A complaint was received against them following which the matter was probed by the police. The two were arrested after an order was issued by district magistrate Ministhy S, the SP said.

A raid was conducted at the Raj Nagar residence of Garg where some official documents were seized on June 14. The papers were related with the court of former district magistrate Nidhi Kesarwani, the officer said.

The police will seek their remand further probe the nexus, Tomar said.

The state government yesterday issued the AIG's suspension order.

