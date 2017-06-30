AIADMK regime not taking action on allegations: Stalin

DMK Working President M K Stalin today hit out at the ruling AIADMK for "failure" to take proper action on various issues, including alleged payment of bribes for sale of banned gutkha.

"They are not taking proper action," he said, responding to a question from reporters on allegations of sale of free sarees distributed by the Tamil Nadu government in Kerala.

Free dhoties and sarees are distributed in Tamil Nadu through PDS outlets during Pongal festival in the month of January every year.

On all allegations, including payment of bribes to a Tamil Nadu Minister and officials and horse-trading ahead of the February 18 trust vote, the government was just saying that it will act if it received a complaint, he said.

He alleged that the ruling AIADMK was sustaining itself "only to carry on corruption."

Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly slammed the Health Department under Health Minister C Vijayabaskar for being "lax" in implementing the ban on gutkha.

Meanwhile, the PMK said it would stage a protest demonstration on July 4 here, seeking a CBI probe into alleged payment of bribes for sale of banned gutkha.

Seeking the sacking of a State Minister and officials allegedly involved in the scam, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said here in a statement that only a CBI probe would ensure punishment for those involved in the scam.

Alleging that the Tamil Nadu government was trying to hide the gutkha corruption, he said it was "condemnable." The demonstration demanding a CBI probe and resignation of the Minister and officials will be led by PMK president G K Mani.

