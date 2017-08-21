AIADMK merger: Seven key takeaways from the reunion of the OPS and EPS factions

Here's what you need to know

- O Panneerselvam sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister; also given the additional charge of Finance and Housing Ministry.

- Chief Minister E. Palaniswamy has taken a backseat in the party, declaring OPS as the convenor; EPS will be the co-convenor

- There was no mention of jailed AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala in the press statement. The party later said that her fate will be decided later

- The OPS faction, despite welcoming the probe into Jayalalithaa's death, also contemplated on seeking the expulsion of jailed AIADMK general secretary Sasikala from the party as the final pre-requisite before joining hands with the EPS camp.

- The formal expulsion of jailed party general secretary and her kin, including AIADMK deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran, from the AIADMK was the other major demand.

- EPS also said that they will get the party symbol back and ‘defeat the enemy’

- Steps will be taken to remove AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala by convening the general council meeting, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam today said.