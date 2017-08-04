AIADMK factions will be merged by October, says confident TTV Dinakaran

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (AIADMK) leader TTV Dinakaran on Friday assured that the party is working towards the merger faction, adding it could even take place before October 17.

“We are working towards the merger of the factions. It could be even before October 17,” Dinakaran told media here.

He further said that he will go to the AIADMK office whenever he pleases as nobody can stop him from doing so.

AIADMK party office is my office and nobody can stop me from going there, Dinakaran added.

Dinakaran, after meeting AIADMK general secretary V. K. Sasikala in Bengaluru jail, on Thursday said that Sasikala had asked him to ‘wait and watch’ for two months before taking any steps to unite the faction-ridden party.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dinakaran met Sasikala at Parappana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru, and had said that he enquired about her health and discussed party affairs with her.