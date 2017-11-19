Ahmedabad — A city with a rich history of architecture

City rulers have given different monuments, before Ahmed Shah to modern period. It has architecture from the Sultanate, Mughal, Maratha, Dutch and British periods

Ever since it came into existence over 600 years ago, Ahmedabad has been a melting pot of various cultures. The city’s diverse traditions, languages and religion are a proof of this.

The rich architectural heritage of Ahmedabad, comprising a fort, many mosques and temples, a bridge, among others, belonging to different periods, are a testimony to the fact of how the city’s heritage evolved over the centuries.

Sarkehj Roza, Sidi Saiyad ni Jali, Bhadra fort, Gaekwad’s Haweli, Dutch Tomb, Nagina Vadi depict the timeline of the city’s rulers.

“There is a uniqueness in the city’s monuments. The diversity adds value to the city’s timeline. Gaekwad Haweli in Ahmedabad is a structure from Maratha period but it is very different than other architects found in Maharashtra.

In the Haweli, they have adopted the wooden carving but courtyard planning is local,” said Ashish Trambadia, conservation architect.

“The diversity of architects is the main point in the dossier we had submitted to Unesco for world heritage city tag,” added Trambadia. “It has a multi-dimensional culture. There are some architectures that are modern, beyond the river,” he said.

With heritage week celebrations round the corner, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) authorities have said that celebrations will match up to the city’s heritage status.

However, conservation experts warn that the city faces a mammoth task of defending its newly won UNESCO status as its fragile cultural icons decay under neglect, traffic and trash. The city is fast becoming one of the most polluted in the country.

HERITAGE WEAK

The heritage week celebrations have been scheduled for November 19 to November 25.

