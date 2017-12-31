Ahead of New Year's Eve, Jaipur civic body cracks whip

In light of Mumbai's Kamala Mills fire tragedy on Friday, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) swung into pre-emptive action and on Saturday, as its firefighting cell conducted a surprise inspection of more than two dozen hotels, restaurants, multiplexes and shopping malls; in it, six notices were issued. This surprise inspection will continue on Sunday, too. Additionally, the JMC has issued an advisory to prevent fire accidents on New Year's Eve.

Due to the weekend and New Year's Eve falling together, and the ongoing winter season, a large number of tourists are expected to descend on the city and pay patronage at hotels, restaurants, clubs etc. In such a situation, to prevent another Mumbai-like tragedy, the civic body issued the firefighting advisory wherein all commercial establishments where a large gathering is expected have been instructed to keep the fire-fighting system fully-functional.

To that end, if any event is being organised for the New Year's celebration, then they will have to obtain the fire NOC from JMC and action will be taken if found lacking.

On Saturday, two civic body teams conducted surprise checks at different locations in the city. "Both the teams made surprise visits to more than two dozen hotels, restaurants and other places. During these visits, the fire fighting system, entry and exit gate and the fire NOC of the programme were examined," said Jalaj Ghasia, JMC's Chief Fire Officer, adding, "During this time, the exit gate of some hotels and restaurants were found closed and were opened only when pointed out. Some establishments had not procured the fire NOC for their upcoming celebrations. Therefore, a notice was issued to such establishments."

"Fire-fighting staff will be available 24 hours at all 11 fire stations. Apart from this, the reserve staff has also been kept ready," he said.