After Sonia Gandhi's attack, govt says committed to hold Winter Session, to decide dates soon

A day after Congress President Sonia Gandhi lashed-out, the government on Tuesday said that they are committed to hold Winter Session and will soon decide on dates.

"We are committed to hold Winter Session of Parliament and in the next couple of days we are going to have cabinet committee on Parliamentary Affairs and decide the dates," said Union Minister Ananth Kumar.

On Monday, Gandhi said the government took the extraordinary step of not holding the winter session to escape answering questions on corruption in high places, conflict of interest of serving ministers and dubious defence deals.

"The Prime Minister had the audacity to have a midnight celebration in Parliament to launch an ill-prepared and flawed GST but today he lacks the courage to face Parliament," the Congress chief said.

She also added that the Modi government in its arrogance has cast a dark shadow on India's parliamentary democracy by sabotaging the winter session of parliament on flimsy grounds.

However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said there was no truth that the government was dropping the Winter Session. There are speculations that a truncated session will start from December 11.

"Changing the schedule of Parliament session during elections is nothing new. The congress has also done it before," he said.

The winter session of Parliament traditionally convenes from the third week of November and lasts till the third week of December. Jaitley said the opposition party had also delayed a session in 2011 and even earlier because the sittings coincided with election campaigns.