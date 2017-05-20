After Rewari, girls of Gurugram and Palwal demand school upgradation

Over 200 students locked the school gate and began raising slogans against the government, which was the first to launch Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign in the state

After girl students from Rewari district in Haryana compelled the state government to announce upgradation of their village school, girls from Gurugram and Palwal districts locked up their school and sat on protest demanding that the school be upgraded to senior secondary level.

Raising the issue of increasing number of incidents of eve-teasing and sexual harassment that they face while commuting to schools in the cities or other villages, students demanded that government should ensure that girls can complete Class 12th in their village school. Over 200 students locked the school gate and began raising slogans against the government, which was the first to launch Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign in the state.

"Some girls have to drop out after Class 10th because their parents do not want to send them to school afar, fearing their safety. Those who manage to convince them face problems of eve-teasing everyday. Be it buses, autos, the problem does not end," said Sapna Kumari, one of the students from Government High School, Kadarpur village in Gurugram. The senior secondary school is atleast 4 kms away from the village, complained the students.

MLA Sohna (Gurugram), Tejpal Kanwar met the students and assured that their demand would be met, after which the students called off their protest.

Similar protest was witnessed in Palwal, where girl students from Government High School in Saroti village protested after locking the gates of the school. Students raised slogans against the Haryana government and demanded the school's upgradation. The protest was joined by parents of the students, who also highlighted concerns regarding the safety of their children. However, the students called off the protest in the evening, after assurance from the Education department officials.

Struggling under spate of crime against women, Haryana government was compelled to fulfill demand of girls protesting in a Gothra Tappa village in Rewari.

RAISING VOICE