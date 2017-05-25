After meeting with Modi, TN CM says decision on Prez polls soon

There was speculation that Palaniswami may pledge the support of AIADMK faction headed by him to the BJP-led NDA nominee during his meeting with Modi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, said his party would soon take a decision on the stand to be adopted during Presidential polls. There was speculation that Palaniswami may pledge the support of AIADMK faction headed by him to the BJP-led NDA nominee during his meeting with Modi.

"We will decide after discussion with our senior party leaders," Palaniswami, who heads the larger faction of the AIADMK, told reporters. Palaniswami's meeting with the PM comes days after the rival AIADMK faction, led by former chief minister O Panneerselvam, called on Modi last week and supposedly extended support in Presidential polls.

Sources in both the factions of AIADMK, however, confirmed to DNA that they would extend their support to the BJP's candidate. "We want a cordial relationship with the Centre. With the DMK trying to bring together anti-BJP parties, we have no other option but to support the BJP," a senior leader in the Palaniswami's camp said. In fact, the leader pointed out that in the last three Presidential polls, the AIADMK had voted along with BJP — to APJ Abdul Kalam in 2002, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat in 2007 and PA Sangma in 2012.

A DMK MP said the AIADMK has no other go than supporting the BJP since the Central agencies including Income Tax department and Enforcement Department have filed cases against leaders of both the factions.