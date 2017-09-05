After govt takes action post death of 49 children, doctors go on mass leave in Farrukhabad

Government doctors in Farrukhabad went on a mass leave from Tuesday till September 7 in protest against suspension of two of their colleagues in connection with deaths of 49 children in the last one month at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Associated Hospitals. This has severely affected medical services in the district and many serious ill children and patients were being shifted to other district hospitals.

After not turning up for work, members of the Provincial Medical Services (PMS) Association Farrukhabad went on mass leave from Tuesday till September 7. “We will not come back to work till the state government withdraws suspension and FIRS against Chief Medical Officer, Chief Medical Superintendent and others,” declared association President Ashok Yadav.

“However, we have allowed doctors to run emergency and post mortem services during the mass leave period,” claimed its General Secretary Amit Singh. A delegation of the association also called on the Dr Siddharth Nath Singh and apprised him of “victimization of doctors who work hard and despite all odds save lives of seriously ill patients with limited resources and manpower.” The association has also submitted a memorandum to the Principal Secretary Health Prashant Trivedi seeking justice.

After deaths of 49 children hogged media headlines, the state government had suspended and removed the CMO, CMS and the District Magistrate who went on to lodge an FIR blaming delay in providing oxygen to infants as cause of children deaths without consulting the state government. A team, led by Joint Director Medical Health Karan Singh, reached Farrukhabad to begin probe ordered by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on ascertaining the cause of deaths of 49 infants in the last ne month to book the guilty.

Meanwhile, medical services at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Associated hospitals were paralyzed following strike and mass leave by PMS doctors. Relatives are shifting their patients to Kannauj, Kanpur and Fatehpur district hospitals for treatment since no doctors were available in the district hospitals to attend them.

On the other hand, a bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition of Dr Kafeel Ahmed Khan seeking stay on his arrest and quashing of FIR. Dr Khan and eight others are facing charges in connection with deaths of 31 children at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur on August 10 1nd 11 due to shortage of oxygen over unpaid bills.

The ex-Principal Dr Rajeev Mishra, his wife Dr Purnima Shukla and Dr Khan have so far been arrested by the STF while six others are still on the run. The arrested accused are under judicial remand and a Gorakhpur Court has issued NBWs against accused defying arrest and surrender.