Accused have been identified in RSS worker Anandan's murder: Kerala Police

Kerala Police has initiated proceedings over issuing lookout notices against three persons for their alleged involvement in the killing of an RSS worker at Nenmeni in the temple town of Guruvayur on Sunday.

"We have initiated proceedings. The accused have been identified," a top police official here said.

Another police official in Guruvayur said the car in which the killers had travelled belonged to a CPI(M) worker, whose elder brother Fazil was killed four years ago.Anandan was an accused in that case. The 23-year-old RSS worker was riding a motorcycle when he was attacked with swords and knives, allegedly by CPI(M) workers, who came in a car. The RSS worker was cremated this evening.

While the BJP blamed CPI(M) for the murder, the Marxist party in a statement yesterday denied its role in the incident.

The BJP called for a 'hartal' (strike) today at the temple town of Guruvayur and Manaloor in protest. Shops and businesses downed shutters. Vehicles remained off roads. The BJP leadership alleged that this was the third murder of BJP/RSS workers in the district since the Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power in May last year.