50-yr-old elephant foud dead on banks of Bhavani river

A 50-year-old female elephant was found dead today on the banks of the Bhavani River in Mettupalayam in the district, two days after it was treated for fatigue.

Forest department officials found the female elephant lying in a fatigued condition in Koothamandi beat of Sirumugai forest near Mettupalayam two days ago.

As it was lying still, forest veterinarian Dr Manoharan provided treatment and administered iron tonic, glucose and other supplementary drugs,department sources said.

The elephant returned to near normalty, following which it was made to stand with the help of a crane and given fruits and medicines, they said.

After a few hours, it went to the jungle on its own and joined its herd yesterday evening.

However, the pachyderm was found dead near the river this morning, they said.

Veterinary doctors did a post-mortem and buried the carcass there, they said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)