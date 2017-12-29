5 factors that show Mumbai's Kamala Mills fire was a tragedy waiting to happen

The fire that engulfed a rooftop restaurant in the Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel area of Mumbai, killing 14 people, most of them women, was a tragedy waiting to happen, an activist has alleged.

Activist Mangesh Kalaskar said he he had warned the BMC about illegal structures in the Kamala Mills premises but Mumbai civic body ignored the warning saying "nothing wrong here".

"I made several complaints regarding illegal structures in Kamala Mills' premises, but the BMC replied that there is nothing wrong here," Kalaskar, who is also a member of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, said.

According to initial reports several fire safety rules were violated by the "1 Above" restaurant at the Kamala Mills complex.

Here are 5 facts that could have led to the tragedy on Thursday night:

1- No fire extinguishers:

Early reports suggest that there were no fire extinguishers in the restaurant when the fire broke out.

2- Illegal construction (Dry bamboo ceiling):

The restaurant had a false ceiling made of dry bamboo, which is known to easily catch fire. The Munbai Fire Brigade in its initial assessment found that illegal constructions exacerbated the fire.

3- Gas cylinder:

There were nearly half a dozen LPG cylinders stored by the restaurant.

4- No emergency exits:

There were also no emergency exits in the restaurant which led to people being stuck in the fire.

5- Clearance despite violations:

The restaurant was given NOC (No Objection Certificate) despite fire safety violations, BJP MP Kirit Somaiaya said. He alleged that "the place where fire took place was illegal."