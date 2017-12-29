Trending#

Mumbai Fire

TTV Dhinakaran

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Winter Session of Parliament

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. India
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








5 factors that show Mumbai's Kamala Mills fire was a tragedy waiting to happen

Fire at Kamala Mills Complex in Mumbai


 , Reuters



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Friday 29 December 2017 15:35 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
The fire that engulfed a rooftop restaurant in the Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel area of Mumbai, killing 14 people, most of them women, was a tragedy waiting to happen, an activist has alleged. 

 
Activist Mangesh Kalaskar said he he had warned the BMC about illegal structures in the Kamala Mills premises but Mumbai civic body ignored the warning saying "nothing wrong here". 

 
"I made several complaints regarding illegal structures in  Kamala Mills' premises, but the BMC replied that there is nothing wrong here," Kalaskar, who is also a member of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, said. 

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
According to initial reports several fire safety rules were violated by the "1 Above" restaurant at the Kamala Mills complex. 

 
Here are 5 facts that could have led to the tragedy on Thursday night: 

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
1- No fire extinguishers:

 
Early reports suggest that there were no fire extinguishers in the restaurant when the fire broke out. 

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
2- Illegal construction (Dry bamboo ceiling):

 
The restaurant had a false ceiling made of dry bamboo, which is known to easily catch fire. The Munbai Fire Brigade in its initial assessment found that illegal constructions exacerbated the fire. 

 
3- Gas cylinder:

 
There were nearly half a dozen LPG cylinders stored by the restaurant. 

 
4- No emergency exits:

 
There were also no emergency exits in the restaurant which led to people being stuck in the fire. 

 
5- Clearance despite violations: 

 
The restaurant was given NOC (No Objection Certificate) despite fire safety violations, BJP MP Kirit Somaiaya said. He alleged that "the place where fire took place was illegal." 

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story