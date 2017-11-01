40% seats go empty on Mumbai-Ahmedabad trains

RTI activist Anil Galgali sought information from WR about seat occupancy on all the trains running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad for the period of July to September 2017.

While the government plans to run a Bullet Train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad at a cost of Rs 98,000 crore, more than 40 per cent of the seats on the existing Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail route go vacant, data obtained under the Right To Information (RTI) Act has revealed. Moreover, Western Railway's (WR) losses on the route between July and September 2017 have been Rs 29.91 crore. It was during these three months that 40 percent of the seats on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route and 44 percent seats on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route went unfilled.

RTI activist Anil Galgali sought information from WR about seat occupancy on all the trains running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad for the period of July to September 2017. As per the information, on the 32 Mail or Express trains running from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, of the total 7,35,630 seats, only 4,41,795 berths were booked. This generated a revenue of Rs 30.16 crore though the total expected revenue was Rs 44.29 crore; thus incurring losses to the tune of Rs 14.12crore in just three months.

A total of 31 Express trains run from Ahmedabad to Mumbai with a capacity of 7,06,446 berths over three months – 3,98,002 passengers travelled the route in the same period. The losses amounted to Rs 15.78 crore as it could generate a revenue of only Rs 26.74 crore as against the expected revenue of Rs 42.53 crore.

WR officials put the in-occupancy to the off-season period. In the summers and during school vacations, the demand is higher and it is a popular route, they said. For instance, the sleeper class in Mumbai-Bhavnagar Bhavnagar Express has had bookings of over 1,500 percent while the 3AC was over-booked by 570 percent, sources said.

The RTI has details on trains such as Duranto, Shatabdi, Gujarat Mail, Bhavnagar Express, Saurashtra Mail, Vivek Express, Bhuj Express and Lokshakti.

Galgali said, "The maximum load of passengers on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route is for the Sleeper Class and it can be seen that the Upper Class seats are going vacant. The Railway Ministry and the state government should study the scenario before going ahead with the Bullet Train".