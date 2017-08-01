35 sedition cases registered in 2016, government tells Lok Sabha

The government today said that 35 sedition cases were registered across the country in 2016.

"Of the 35 cases under sedition charges (Section 124A of IPC), 12 were registered in Haryana, six in Uttar Pradesh, three each in Karnataka and Kerala and two each in Maharashtra, Telangana and Delhi," Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told the Lok Sabha in response to a question.

Replying to another question, Ahir said, "The National Crime Records Bureau has conveyed that it does not maintain record on sedition cases registered against individuals who have supported cricket teams post match."