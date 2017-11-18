22 kg drugs seized after ambush along India-Pak border in Punjab

The BSF has seized 22 kg of drugs, suspected to be heroin, after an ambush with cross-border drug smugglers along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab early on Saturday, official sources said.

They said 22 packets, containing 1 kg of drugs each, a Turkey-made pistol, 11 bullets and a 12-feet plastic pipe have been seized by the BSF personnel from along the border fence near the Satpal post in Firozpur sector.

The ambush was a result of joint intelligence report of the BSF and the Punjab police.

Officials said some movements were noticed along the border fence around 4 am and when the BSF troops challenged the miscreant's gunfire was exchanged.

"Blood stains have been noticed along the fence with the trail of moving back towards the border," a senior BSF officer said, adding a search is still on.