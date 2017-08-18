2019 deadline set for teachers' training

The central government has asked all untrained teachers to get trained and register themselves under the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) by September 15 this year. They have also been told that failing to train by March 2019 might even make them lose their job.

NIOS, which is an autonomous institute under ministry of HRD is a body responsible for open schooling. They have recently launched a portal to register unqualified teachers.

There are about 11 lakh teachers with inadequate qualifications, with 6 lakh in the private sector alone. These teachers need to be trained by March 2019, if they have to continue working as school teachers.

Union Minister Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar through a video conferencing on Wednesday instructed teachers across all states to get themselves trained before March 31 2019, otherwise their appointment could also be cancelled.