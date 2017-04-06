2 women sustain injuries after being hit by an ex-MLA's car

Two women were injured after being hit allegedly by a speeding vehicle, belonging to a former BJP MLA who was not present in the vehicle at the time of accident, on Ring Road in northwest Delhi, police said today.

The accident happened around 3 PM when the two women Rajwati (47) and Sandhya (35), both residents of Jahangirpuri, were crossing the Ring Road at a bus stand near Mukarba Chowk when they were hit by the speeding vehicle, they said.

The vehicle belonged to former Bawana MLA Gugan Singh but he was not present in it at the time of accident, police said.

The women flung a few feet after being hit by the vehicle and sustained serious injuries, police said.

The accused driver, Sukhbir Singh Yadav, rushed them to BJRM hospital, following which the hospital authorities informed the police and the driver was arrested and seized the offending vehicle.

The two are currently undergoing treatment at the Sushruta Trauma Centre, police said.

It is suspected that the driver was speeding but is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the ex-MLA said that the car belongs to him but he claimed that he had lent the car to a councillor.

