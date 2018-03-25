2 top JeM terrorists killed in South Kashmir gunbattle

Moulana Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suffered a major setback on Saturday as security forces killed two of its Pakistani commanders in an overnight operation in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Police said Anantnag Police, acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Shishtragam village, launched a joint cordon and search operation along with 19 Rashtriya Riffles and CRPF to flush out the terrorists.

The terrorists hiding in the area opened fire on the troops, when they were closing in on the area, triggering an encounter.

"Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter. Huge cache of incriminating material including AK 47 rifles, grenades etc were recovered from the encounter site," a police spokesperson said.

Police said no collateral damage has taken place in the encounter and security forces are now sanitizing the area.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that both the slain terrorists are foreign nationals from Pakistan. Further, based on the seizures made from the spot and other incriminating materials collected so far, it is confirmed that the slain terrorists were a part of outlawed Jaish-e-Mohommad outfit," the spokesperson said.

Dr Shesh Paul Vaid, Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, said two bodies of terrorists have been recovered along with two AK47s, pistols, grenades and other arms and ammunition. "Efforts are on to identify the bodies. Operation concluded. Keep up the good work boys," he tweeted.

The encounter comes four days after security forces suffered heavy casualties when five soldiers including two policemen and three army personnel were killed in a fierce encounter that started on Tuesday afternoon in Halmatpora village in North Kashmir's Kupwara district. Five terrorists were also killed in the operation.

Ahead of summer, security forces have renewed their offensive against the militants across Kashmir. Security forces have killed around 11 top militants and busted a Jaishe-e-Mohommad recruitment module across the valley in the last 15 days.

Three militants were killed in Hakoora village of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on March 12. Three militants of Al Qaeda-linked Zakir Musa led Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind were killed on March 16 at Balhama in Srinagar outskirts.

Arms found