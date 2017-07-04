2 of radical Zakir Musa group killed in Kashmir

Police said acting on specific information, a joint party of Army, police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation at Bahmnoo village

Two members of radical commander Zakir Musa were killed by the security forces in a fierce encounter in Bahmnoo village of Pulwama district even as the terrorists resort to shoot and scoot attack on the police party leaving one constable and woman injured at Anantnag town in south Kashmir.

Police said acting on specific information, a joint party of Army, police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation at Bahmnoo village. When the search party was moving towards the target, the terrorists resorted to heavy firing triggering a fierce gun battle.

"Two terrorists have been killed and encounter is currently on," said a police source adding that both were associated with Zakir Musa — a Hizbul Mujahideen leader who has gone rogue and called for caliphate and enforcing Shari'a in Kashmir. Three security personnel are said to have been injured in the encounter.

Clashes erupted at the encounter site as people tried to march to the site to help terrorists escape. Security forces lobbed smoke shells and fired pellet guns to disperse the stone pelting mob.

In a separate incident, a policeman and a woman were injured after terrorists opened fire in a busy market place in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

Police said terrorists opened fire on police road opening party injuring selection grade constable Ghulam Hassan Sheikh and a woman Samit Kour. The injured were shifted to Hospital for specialised treatment.