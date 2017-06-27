100 days of Yogi govt: Opposition parties brand it ‘curse to society’

The parties were also critical of the government for failing to improve law and order

With Yogi Adityanath completing 100 days in office as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday branded the Yogi Government as a curse to society.

“No one asked him to show the report card. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is a cursed government for society. The character of BJP Government is to spread hatred among people, differences on based of religion and caste, and communalism,” SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Congress slammed the Yogi government for failing to improve the law and order in the state.

"The law and order situation has worsened in Uttar Pradesh and nobody feels safe. Prime Minister Modi and Yogi Ji had raised law and order issue in the Uttar Pradesh election campaign and today the state is witnessing the worst law and order situation," Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed told ANI.

He further said that people of the state are feeling cheated by the Modi Government in these 100 days.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati today attacked the state government in Uttar Pradesh claiming that it had scored a 'zero' on the law and order and governance fronts in its first hundred days.

"The UP government has grossly failed on the law and order front; incidents of theft, dacoity, loot, murder, extortion, crime against women and communal violence have peaked in the last 100 days," she said in a statement here.

Just a few hours after the chief minister released a booklet "100 din vishwas ke" on his government's performance since he assumed office on March 19, Mayawati said the BJP government had not fulfilled even 10 per cent of the promises, which it had made during the Assembly elections.

On the law and order and crime control front, this government has proved to be a zero, she said.

"Due to the adoption of RSS policy of saffron appeasement as its model, the law and order and crime control scenario in UP is very bad," the BSP chief said continuing her attack.

She alleged that like the Modi government at the Centre, the Adityanath government too was fooling the people of the state

"We are satisfied with the work we have done in the first 100 days of our government, but 100 days is little for change or development in any state. We want to assure people that the government has started initiatives to take Uttar Pradesh forward on path of development," Adityanath said.

He said Uttar Pradesh was embroiled in nepotism and casteism, and the onset of his government changed the dynamics of the state.

After taking the office, the Adityanath-led government tried to fulfill the elections promises including waiving off farmers loan, improving law and order situation, curbing corruption, power supply and many more.