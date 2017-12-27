Your handy guide to 25 highly-anticipated movies of 2018

The year 2017 became another year of the franchise but way leaner at the box office compared to its predecessors. Movies like Valerian, Ghost in the Shell, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword were categorised as the biggest duds, small budget movies like Stephen King's IT, Amazon Studios The Big Sick collected moolah along with critical appreciation.

The coming year is just as packed with promising entertainers. Let's take a look at 25 highly-anticipated movies of 2018.

1. Black Panther

2018 is going to be one of the biggest years for Marvel Studios with three superhero movies set to hit the theatres. They will begin with Black Panther, scheduled to release on February 16. Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther quickly became popular when Captain America: Civil War came out in 2016. This solo Black Panther story will take audiences inside the mysterious world of Wakanda. T'Challa has to prove he is worthy of the throne and deal with destructive powers before appearing in Avengers: Infinity War later in the year.

2. Annihilation

The sci-fi movie is based on a novel of the same name written by Jeff VanderMeer. We will see Natalie Portman get into action zone once again. (It's difficult to forget V for Vendetta) Her character goes looking for answers when her husband (Oscar Isaac) tragically disappears after an expedition into an area sealed off by the government as an environmental disaster zone.

Trailer for the movie features beautiful cinematography and swift action scenes.

The movie is scheduled to release on February 23.

3. Red Sparrow

Just like Portman, Jennifer Lawrence is also ready to return to action genre after winning The Hunger Games. Red Sparrow is a story of a spy (Lawrence) who uses her body as a weapon to emerge as one of the strongest assets of the Russian security service. She goes after a CIA officer (Joel Edgerton) who is responsible for infiltration of Russian intelligence.

The movie is scheduled to release on March 2

4. A Wrinkle in Time

Disney brings this sci-fi story wrapped in colourful bundles with Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling leading the cast. Directed by Ava DuVarney of Selma, A Wrinkle in Time is based on the classic 1963 fantasy novel by Madeleine L’Engle. The story finds kids travelling through time and visiting strange worlds in order find their estranged father.

The movie is scheduled to release on March 9

5. Tomb Raider

This is a reboot of Angelina Jolie franchise that starts afresh and follows the revamped video game timeline. Ex-Machina star Alicia Vikander is our new Lara Croft.

The movie is scheduled to release on March 9

6. Isle of Dogs

Wes Anderson's stop-action animation movie is about a kid going on an adventure to find his dog. The dog accidentally ends up on an island which is specifically made for canine friends when they sort of become an epidemic for the cities. The kid meets other dogs who help him find his furry friend. The stellar voiceover cast of the movie includes Edward Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Greta Gerwig among others.

The movie is scheduled to release on March 23

7. Ready Player One

This is nerd nirvana in real life. Steven Spielberg is directing this movie based on best-selling novel by Ernie Cline. The protagonist of the story, Wade Watts, is one of the superstars of a virtual reality game called 'The Oasis'. Winning the virtual treasure hunt in the game gives fortunes to the players. Soon Watts crosses paths with greedy corporates who will do anything to get the fortune.

The movie is special because it is pop-culture mothership in which many of the iconic characters like RoboCop, The Iron Giant are part of The Oasis. You will need to freeze every frame to check if you've missed a reference. Or, you know, finish reading the book before you enter the theatre.

The movie is scheduled to release on March 30

8. Avengers: Infinity War

If you haven't heard about Avengers: Infinity War, let's assume you live under a rock.

The movie is scheduled to release on April 27

9. Solo: A Star Wars Story

The Star Wars stand-alone movie will follow the journey of young Han Solo before he met the Skywalker twins, Luke and Leia.

Directed by Ron Howard, the movie has already had its fair share of controversy when Chris Miller and Phil Lord quit as helmers.

We are yet to get a trailer for the movie but Howard has been generous enough to share the progress of the movie via social media platforms.

The movie is scheduled to release on May 25. So expect big hoopla around Star Wars day.

10. Deadpool 2

Merc with Mouth returns for the second instalment. This time Ryan Reynolds has brought another popular mutant from the X-Men franchise to make a swashbuckling pair - Cabel. Josh Brolin is playing the character.

The movie is scheduled to release on June 1

11. The Incredibles 2

It took Pixar 13 years to finally make the sequel of one of their popular animated movies. This time, Elastigirl will deal with the baddies while Mr Incredible will take on home duties. The Parrs also have a new superhero among them, so watching them deal with Jack Jack's unknown superpower will be fun.

The movie is scheduled to release on June 15

12. Ocean's 8

Sandra Bullock's Debbie Ocean leads the all-women cast that will run a heist to steal a $150 million diamond necklace at the prestigious Met Gala in New York. This is a follow-up/reboot of the Ocean's trilogy starring George Clooney as Danny Ocean. The trailer dropped a week ago and the world hasn't been the same.

The movie is scheduled to release on June 15

13. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The dinosaurs are returning to the silver screen. They are bigger, scarier, and more in variety this time in the sequel directed by JA Bayona. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning to reprise their roles along with a new cast. But the cherry on top is return of Jeff Goldblum as Dr Ian Malcolm.

The movie is scheduled to release on June 18

14. Ant-Man and the Wasp

The sequel of Ant-Man is releasing after Avengers: Infinity War. It will feature Evangeline Lilly's character Hope van Dyne wear another shrinking suit and join Paul Rudd's Ant-Man in his adventures.

The movie is scheduled to release on July 6

15. The Nun

The Nun from The Conjuring 2 became one of the famous characters to come from the franchise. Obviously, Warner Bros decided to give her a stand-alone movie to keep adding to the horror universe they are creating. The Nun will deal with the origin story of the horror character.

The movie is scheduled to release on July 13

16. Crazy Rich Asians

We all keep hearing about how Chinese tycoons are the new richie riches of the world. Warner Bros' Crazy Rich Asians is set to take us inside that lifestyle. Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong make the stellar cast of the movie. Amid the continued discussion about lack of Asian representation in Hollywood, the feature promises to shine.

The movie is set to release on August 24

17. First Man

La La Land helmer Damien Chazelle is bringing this story of Neil Armstrong becoming the first man on the moon. Starring Ryan Gosling, Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, the movie is adapted from NASA historian James R. Hansen's book First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong.

The movie is scheduled to release on October 12

18. Mowgli

Andy Serkis' story is a darker version of The Jungle Book. The motion capture extravaganza enlists Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Naomie Harris among others as the cast members.

The movie is scheduled to release on October 19

19. Dark Phoenix

After the disaster of X-Men: Apocalypse, Fox is hoping to revive the franchise by bringing us the origin story of Dark Phoenix. Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones is playing the lead as Jean Grey. The movie will follow her journey of meeting the Phoenix force and become something new.

The movie is scheduled to release on November 2

20. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The sequel of Fantastic Beasts will see young Dumbledore (Jude Law) seek help from his favourite student Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to defeat his friend turned foe Gertel Grindelwald.

The movie is scheduled to release on November 16

21. Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Illuminati Animation, the studio that brought the Minions in our lives are coming up with a holiday movie based on the beloved children's book. Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of Grinch in the movie.

The movie is scheduled to release on November 18

22. Creed 2

Sylvester Stallone is wearing director's hat for the sequel of Rocky spin-off movies. Michael B Jordan is returning as Adonis Johnson. The last time we saw Rocky Balboa, he was fighting a battle against cancer.

The movie is scheduled to release on November 21

23. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Ralph saved the arcade gaming world the last time we saw him. This time the playing field is getting bigger with e-tailers like Amazing, Gugle, Pictopia in trouble.

The movie is scheduled to release on November 23

24. The Aquaman

Jason Momoa made a rather impressive debut as another DC superhero in Justice League. Watching the tatted Aquaman, changed the funny perception of one of the most ridiculed superheroes of all time. The standalone movie of DC Extended Universe will take us underwater to follow the adventures of Aquaman.

The movie is scheduled to release on December 21

25. Bohemian Rhapsody

This is the first time anyone is attempting a biopic on Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. After makeup, Mr Robot star Rami Malek looks like spitting image of the late singer. The movie ran into a controversy when director Bryan Singer was removed following unprofessional behaviour.

The movie is set to release on December 25