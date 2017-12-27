Will Smith's son Jaden wants to star in a Bollywood movie!

Seems like Will Smith narrated his amazing experience in India to son Jaden and now the artist kid of Jada Pinkett Smith wants to work in a Bollywood movie.

In the wee hours of Wednesday (IST) The Karate Kid star tweeted his desire to work in Bollywood.

I Wanna Be In A Bollywood Movie — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) December 27, 2017

This tweet should definitely get filmmakers in India excited if they would like to work with the prince of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Jaden recently released his first ever album titled SYRE. The concept of the album explores how damaging it can be for a kid growing up with Hollywood parents. The LP has received encouraging reviews.

Will Smith's movie Bright, on the other hand, is racing to become the worst movie of 2017.