Trending#

TTV Dhinakaran

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Winter Session of Parliament

Bigg Boss 11

Amit Shah

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Hollywood
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Will Smith's son Jaden wants to star in a Bollywood movie!

Jaden Smith and Will Smith


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Wednesday 27 December 2017 15:07 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Seems like Will Smith narrated his amazing experience in India to son Jaden and now the artist kid of Jada Pinkett Smith wants to work in a Bollywood movie.

 
In the wee hours of Wednesday (IST) The Karate Kid star tweeted his desire to work in Bollywood.

  
This tweet should definitely get filmmakers in India excited if they would like to work with the prince of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

 
Jaden recently released his first ever album titled SYRE. The concept of the album explores how damaging it can be for a kid growing up with Hollywood parents. The LP has received encouraging reviews.

 
Will Smith's movie Bright, on the other hand, is racing to become the worst movie of 2017.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story