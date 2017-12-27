Will Smith's son Jaden wants to star in a Bollywood movie!
Jaden Smith and Will Smith
Seems like Will Smith narrated his amazing experience in India to son Jaden and now the artist kid of Jada Pinkett Smith wants to work in a Bollywood movie.
In the wee hours of Wednesday (IST) The Karate Kid star tweeted his desire to work in Bollywood.
I Wanna Be In A Bollywood Movie— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) December 27, 2017
This tweet should definitely get filmmakers in India excited if they would like to work with the prince of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Jaden recently released his first ever album titled SYRE. The concept of the album explores how damaging it can be for a kid growing up with Hollywood parents. The LP has received encouraging reviews.
Will Smith's movie Bright, on the other hand, is racing to become the worst movie of 2017.