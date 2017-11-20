Will Smith & Co are coming to India for premier of his Netflix movie 'Bright'

Will Smith along with co-stars Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace and director David Ayer will soon be in Mumbai as part of a world tour to promote his latest Netflix film Bright.

Directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad) and starring Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, and Noomi Rapace, Bright is an action-thriller that takes place in an alternate present-day South Los Angeles. It follows two cops from very different backgrounds (Ward, a human played by Will Smith, and Jakoby, an orc played by Joel Edgerton) who embark on a routine patrol night that will ultimately alter the future as their world knows it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.

Netflix is set to create the Bright experience exclusively for fans in Mumbai, with the A-list team set to tour the city on December 18, 2017.

Mumbai’s fans can participate in the Bright stage performance, red carpet and premiere at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel days before the Netflix debut.