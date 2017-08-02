WATCH: Marvel begins production on 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

Marvel made an official announcement marking the start of production for Ant-Man and the Wasp by releasing a 14-second long video.

It begins with a close up of a regular director's chair and later focuses on the shrunken version made for Ant-Man/Scott Lang and The Wasp/Hope Van Dyne.

Paul Rudd is reprising the title role for the sequel. Evangeline Lilly will finally get to wear the superhero suit. Michael Peña, Michael Douglas, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Abby Ryder Fortson, Tip 'T.I.' Harris, and David Dastmalchian are also returning to reprise their supporting roles.

Michelle Pfeiffer has joined the cast to play Janet Van Dyne. Laurence Fishburne is portraying Bill Foster, the comic book hero Giant Man.

According to Variety, the synopsis of the movie reads: "Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War. As he struggles to once again balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with a new mission. Scott, with the ability to shrink, must again put on his suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past."

Ant-Man and the Wasp is slated to release on July 6, 2018