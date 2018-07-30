Superheroes shake a leg, curse their heart out in 'Avengers: Infinity War' gag reel

When Avengers: Infinity War ended, it left the fans curious about what's next and reeling in tears at the loss of their favourite superheroes.

Marvel Studios is making up for it. To keep the fandom going until untitled Avengers 4 releases and bring a smile to their faces, the filmmakers have released a sneak peek into Infinity War gag reel. This two-minute-long gag reel and ten minutes of deleted scenes will make part of the Blu-ray coming out on August 14. The movie will be available digitally on Tuesday, reports People.com

There is nothing better than watching the otherwise intense superheroes, or the actors bringing these characters to life, goofing around on the sets.

The gag reel begins with Chadwick Boseman, in his T'Challa avatar, telling Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier to get ready for the war. It's Danai Gurira who breaks in the scene when the goats behind them interrupt Boseman's speech. The montage follows Paul Bettany as Vision crack up in the final scenes with Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. That's not all, at one point he even says 'F**k you, Ruffalo to an off-camera Mark Ruffalo.

We also see Peter Dinklage play Eitiri with miniature Thor and Groot cardboards cutouts. Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, and Benedict Cumberbatch shake a leg on Mary Poppins' iconic song 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.' Letitia Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olson, Zoe Saldana, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Wong, and Cumberbatch one more time are seen dancing minus any cues. Dare we suggest an Avengers dance crew after the dust settles on this Thanos business?

Avengers 4 is scheduled to release in 2019