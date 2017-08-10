Star Wars: The Last Jedi | General Leia's send-off will have a deeper meaning, says John Boyega

It seems like we are going to have plenty of moments for original series stars Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Boyega, who plays the reformed stormtrooper Finn in the film, teased details of the upcoming Star Wars sequel.

The upcoming movie in the Star Wars franchise will be the final instalment to feature Fisher as Princess Leia following the actress' untimely death in December.

He said, "I think the send-off is really cool. Even before she passed away, I'd see her in scenes and be like, 'This is really cool for both Carrie and Mark,' who are the last two original leads (alive in the franchise)."

"I felt like they deserve more and more, they've been doing this for a while and have been the beating heart of something special, and I just feel like The Last Jedi pays homage to them in general. But unfortunately, now that she's passed, it does have a deeper meaning," he added.

The actor also shared that the fans are going to appreciate the send-off.

Boyega said the film, from director Rian Johnson, is darker and 'very physical.'

"Finn is much more active and involved in the fight, which is something I really wanted."

The flick is slated to release on December 15.