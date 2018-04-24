Stan Lee calls his 'Avengers: Infinity War' cameo his funniest so far

Stan Lee cameos are one of the much awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe staples. While MCU fans think his cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, in which he is telling stories to a group of Wathcer, is the funniest of them all, the creator himself begs to differ.

At the red carpet event for Avengers: Infinity War world premier, Stan Lee revealed that his cameo in the tentpole is his funniest yet.

"I want to thank them (fans) for having spent all these years coming to see my cameos and, of course, watching the movie with it," Lee said. "And now I think they're going to find the funniest cameo of all. I can't wait until they see it."

Lee's last cameo was in Black Panther. He played one of the gamblers at the craps table when T'Challa, Nakia, and Okoye go to South Korea to capture Ulysses Klaue. Lee's character offers to hold T'Challa's chips while he surveys the room to take down Klaue.

Just like every other star in Avengers: Infinity War, Lee too is not far behind with teasing fans until the movie comes out on Fridaym, April 27.