Not just The Weeknd, here are the others who erased images of their ex partners from social media

The Weeknd

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez dated for about 10 months. By the end of October, rumours were abound that they had called time on their relationship. A source said the chemistry had just fizzled out. Shortly after, Selena was spotted hanging out and kissing ex Justin Bieber. This may have prompted The Weeknd to delete all his pictures with his former flame.

Rob Kardashian

Rob has had an on-again-off-again relationship with Blac Chyna. The duo, who share a daughter together, were even engaged at one point. But the constant drama between them and his famous reality TV family’s interference didn’t help. After flooding his Instagram feed with pictures of her, he deleted all traces of his ex and even unfollowed her last year.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift started dating DJ Calvin Harris in February 2015. The duo seemed to be going strong posting their romantic holiday pictures on Instagram and using social media to announce their one year anniversary too. But by June the couple confirmed they had split and Taylor who was spotted getting cosy with actor Tom Hiddleston quickly deleted all their lovey dovey snaps.

Zayn Malik

The former One Direction singer Zayn Malik was engaged to the Little Mix Singer Perrie Edwards for two years. Perrie went on to admit that she was devastated that Zayn could end their four year romance with a simple text message. The Pillow Talk singer who’s now dating Gigi Hadid deleted all her pictures from his social media account. She did the same as well.

Nick Jonas

Back in 2015, Nick Jonas split from his former Miss Universe girlfriend Olivia Culpo after a two year courtship. The singer’s album that was released soon after, Last Year Was Complicated, was inspired by their relationship and the break-up. Nick eventually erased all photos of the duo together from his photo sharing site.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, often referred to as Jelena, have been on-again-off-again for years now. The duo may have recently reconnected post her kidney transplant surgery, but during one of their many breaks, Bieber had deleted all pictures of his love.

Zac Efron

Zac Efron and Sami Miro called it quits after almost two years together. The duo had vacationed together around Asia and posted several pictures of their trip on social media. Following their split, Zac unfollowed the model on both Instagram and Twitter and deleted her images from his Insta account.