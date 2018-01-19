Not just  Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Here are the other interracial power couples

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the most popular interracial couples in the world. While the former is a member of the British royal family, the latter has mixed lineage — Meghan’s dad is Caucasian and mother is African American. She will also be the first American divorcée to marry into the royal kin in nearly 81 years. Here are other such pairs that make for a powerful twosome...

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

They met in 2011 on the sets of The Place Beyond The Pines (2013) and began dating. While Ryan is Canadian, Mendes is American with Hispanic heritage, being born to Cuban parents. They had their first child, Esmeralda, in 2014 and another daughter, Amada, in 2016. At the 2017 Golden Globes, Ryan opened up about his “lady” during an emotional acceptance speech.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

The Hollywood hunk and the Brazilian model-designer met in 2006. After dating for five years, they got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot the following year. In 2015, Camila became a US citizen. The power couple, who makes appearances on the red carpet together often, has two sons — Levi and Livingstone — and daughter, Vida.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West

Kim met the African American artiste back in 2003, when he was recording a song with her friend Brandy and they became friends. After her second marriage ended in divorce, Kim was invited by Kanye for his fashion show in Paris. The pair began dating and eventually got married in 2014. They have three kids — daughter North West and son Saint West and recently welcomed another baby girl via surrogacy.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

This Kardashian sister seems to have a thing for basketball players. After her marriage with African American former NBA player Lamar Odom went kaput, Khloe has been with the Canadian Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan since 2016. Last month, they announced that they are expecting their first child.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

After her split with rapper Tyga (they dated for two years), the fashionista was seen getting cozy with another African American rapper Travis Scott at the Coachella music festival in April 2017. They’ve been a couple ever since. In September 2017, there were rumours of Kylie being pregnant with Travis’s child. But the duo has remained tight-lipped about it.

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana met the Italian artist in 2013, and just three months later, the twosome tied the knot in a secret ceremony in London. They also broke social norms wherein, Marco adopted Saldana as his surname after marriage. Now, how cute is that! They had twins (Cy and Bowie) in 2015 and another son, Zen in 2017. And just like Zoe was raised bilingual, (her father is Dominican and mother is Puerto Rican, she also has Lebanese and Haitian roots) the husband-wife have decided to raise their kids bilingual, too.

On the home frontIleana D’Cruz and Andrew Kneebone

The pretty actress has been dating her Australian photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone for a long time but likes to keep her personal life, private. Their relationship became public knowledge in 2014. Last month, Ileana sparked rumours of being secretly married, when she referred her beau Andrew as ‘hubby’ in an Instagram post.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

The actress met her husband around six years ago in Los Angeles. They dated for five years before tying the knot last year in February 2016. They collect a lot of air miles shuttling between India and US.

Lisa Ray and Jason Dehni

In 2012, the Indo-Canadian actress, who’s a cancer survivor, announced her engagement to Jason Dehni, a management consultant in California. Eight months later, they got married in the beautiful Napa Valley, California.

Suchitra Pillai and Lars Kjeldsen

The dusky actress got hitched to Danish engineer, Lars Kjeldsen in 2005. The duo had first met at common friend’s house. After marriage, they live in Mumbai.