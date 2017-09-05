Missing a direwolf? 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner adopts a husky puppy

The pup also made an appearance in Turner's boyfriend Joe Jonas' Instagram stories.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her boyfriend Joe Jonas have adopted a Siberian Husky puppy together.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO fantasy drama, took to Instagram to share photos of her new puppy, Porky Basquiat, chewing on a stick.

"Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat," Turner, 21, wrote.

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Sep 2, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

Turner also tagged Jonas in her photo of the new puppy, implying that perhaps they were raising it together.

Jonas also posted the dog's picture on his Instagram Stories feed.

Turner and the 28-year-old DNCE singer have been dating since last December.

Like many celeb pups, Turner's Porky also has personal Instagram account. In the six images posted so far, Joe Jonas and DNCE members have made appearances. Like Porky's owner, the husky too seems to have eccentric sense of humour if one to pay attention to the caption. Image with Jonas is captioned - "Ugh. Jet life."

A post shared by Porky Basquiat (@porkybasquiat) on Sep 2, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

The picture with DNCE was begging an explanation asking, "What is DNCE anyway?" DNCE was begging an explanation asking, "What is DNCE anyway?"

A post shared by Porky Basquiat (@porkybasquiat) on Sep 2, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

(With PTI Inputs)