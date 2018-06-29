Magical things are not what they seem in new trailer for 'House With a Clock in Its Walls'

The second trailer of Universal Pictures' House With a Clock in Its Walls is out, and features the lead cast trying to fight evil.

Based on a 1973 gothic horror novel written by John Bellairs and illustrated by Edward Gorey, the film stars Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sunny Suljic and Kyle MacLachlan.

The trailer begins with Jonathan Barnavelt (played by Black) taking his nephew Lewis (played by Vaccaro) home, where the latter discovers a hidden clock that could have the power to end the world.

As the trailer progresses, Lewis gets to know that his uncle is a warlock, and is also introduced to Jonathan's neighbour, Mrs. Zimmerman (played by Blanchett).

Jonathan and Mrs Zimmerman exchange pointed but friendly barbs when first introduced to Lewis.

"This old hag is my neighbour," Jonathan introduces Mrs Zimmerman.

"I am relieved to see you didn't inherit you uncle's freakishly oversized head," Mrs Zimmerman replies.

"My God! Did that withered purple skeleton just speak?" Jonathan puts an end to the conversation.

Jonathan then reveals that his house is owned by another warlock, Isaac Izard (played by MacLachlan), who, Mrs Zimmerman cautions, is "very wicked".

Lewis suddenly hears three gongs from the clock, which Mrs Zimmerman claims, can be "nothing good."

Towards the end, the trio is seen fighting evil in an attempt to destroy the clock.

Watch the trailer -

Official Synopsis -

The magical adventure tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town’s sleepy façade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.

Helmed by Eli Roth, the film is slated to hit theatres on September 21.