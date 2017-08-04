Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston's 'The Intouchables' remake gets new title

Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies and Aja Naomi King will be Hart, Cranston's co-star in the movie.

Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston's English-language remake of "The Intouchables" has got a new title.

The film, which is set to hit theatres on March 9 next year, will be called "The Upside", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story follows the unlikely friendship that blossoms between a wealthy paraplegic (Cranston) and a street-wise man (Hart) he hires as his aide.

Neil Burger is directing from a script by Jon Hartmere, while Harvey Weinstein, Jason Blumenthal and Todd Black are producing.

Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies and Aja Naomi King are also featured in the dramedy.