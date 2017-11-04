Johnny Depp thinks surprising fans at Disneyland was a bad idea

Depp was part of the animatronics during the unveiling of new 'Pirates of the Carribean' ride in Disneyland.

It seems like Johnny Depp's plan to surprise Pirates of the Caribbean fans dressed as character Captain Jack Sparrow did not go as he would have hoped for.

While appearing on this week's The Graham Norton Show with his Murder on the Orient Express co-stars, Depp revealed that it was a dream come true to dress as Jack Sparrow at Disneyland, but later regretted as it did not go as expected.

The 54-year-old actor said, "I was very excited to stand stock still and then shout out [in Jack's voice], 'Oi, what you lookin' at?' I got no reaction whatsoever -- nothing! I then had to start describing the people I was shouting at so they knew I was real."

The Mortdecai star also shared that the experience was really exhausting and labeled it as a 'bad idea.'

He also talked about some his iconic roles, including Willy Wonka in 2005s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Talking about his role, Depp noted, "In my head, Willy Wonka was a combination of a rather creepy children's show host and a very stoned George W Bush."

Meanwhile, he confessed he was not sure of playing Edward Scissorhands in 1990s movie Edward Scissorhands.

"When I was sent the script I thought this will never be for me. But when I read it, it destroyed me. I had to do it," noted Depp.

It should be noted that Johnny Depp will be seen in Kenneth Branagh's big screen adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express alongside Branagh, Judi Dench, Michelle Pfieffer, Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe and Penelope Cruz.

The flick is slated to release on November 10 in the US.