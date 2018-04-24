Joe Manganiello shows off new Deathstroke image

Joe Manganiello reminded fans of DC Extended Universe that Justice League was real, including the CGI moustache, by posting a new photo of the terminator Deathstroke.

Taken by director Zack Snyder, this photo gives a better look at Deathstroke's costume. The image is surely part of the end credit scene of Justice League when Lex Luthor tells Deathstroke that the baddies of DC Extended Universe should have 'league of our own.'

It was a great tease for 'Legion of Doom' -- a group of supervillains that plans world domination. But there is no clarity from Warner Bros on how this will be handled. A Deathstroke origin movie was teased with Gareth Evans helming the project, but lately, nothing but radio silence has been heard from that direction.

Since Ben Affleck had released Manganiello's test footage as Deathstroke, it was being speculated that the terminator will be the main villain in the next stand-alone Batman movie.

But since Matt Reeves took the reins of that project, Ben Affleck's future as the Caped Crusader has come in jeopardy, talking about Manganiello's character would seem waste of time in that case.

Aquaman, which is set to release on December 21, is the only certain release from DCEU for now.