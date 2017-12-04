Trending#

Jessica Chastain reveals her student-teacher relationship with Al Pacino

Jessica Chastain


Jessica Chastain attends the 2017 Governors Awards, on November 11, 2017, in Hollywood, California. - Valerie MACON, AFP



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Monday 4 December 2017 12:06 IST
 

   
   
   


Hollywood star Jessica Chastain says Al Pacino "changed" her as an actor and has hailed him as a great mentor and friend.

 
The 40-year-old actor first worked with the 77-year-old movie legend in 2011 in the drama Wilde Salome, which Pacino also directed, reports Femalefirst.

 
"That was the moment for me. All the film people in LA wanted to see Al Pacino on stage, and oh, who's this girl that no one's ever heard of?' He changed me as an actor," says Chastain.

 
The actor added that she shares a "student-teacher relationship" with Pacino.

 
"My film work is because of his friendship and mentorship - that student-teacher relationship. He taught me how the camera is connected to your soul. Whatever you're feeling, the camera sees." 

 
 


    
   
