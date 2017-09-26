'IT' sequel gets a release date

Co-writer Gary Dauberman and director Andy Muschietti are expected to return for the sequel.

After breaking numerous records on box-office, the makers of massively popular Stephen King adaptation IT have announced its sequel date.

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. announced that a sequel to the horror blockbuster will hit theatres on September 6, 2019, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Gary Dauberman, who co-wrote the first film, is close to closing a deal to pen the sequel, and director Andy Muschietti is also expected to return.

Producers Barbara Muschietti, Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Seth Grahame-Smith, and David Katzenberg are believed to be back as well.

The second half of Stephen King's novel focuses on the Loser's Club, 27 years later, when they've grown up and are away. But then a devastating phone call brings them back.

The IT sequel is currently slated to open against an untitled Blumhouse Productions project.

IT became the highest-grossing horror film of all time and has grossed over $478 million worldwide.

The blockbuster adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 novel of the same name as pushed past The Exorcist to become the highest-grossing horror film on a domestic basis, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The picture's $123.4 million opening weekend registered the biggest September debut (a bar previously set by Hotel Transylvania 2's $48.5 million debut back in 2015), the largest opening for a horror release, and the second-best three-day frame for an R-rated movie.

The film is also the ninth highest-grossing R-rated release in history and the highest-grossing September release.

