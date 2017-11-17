Is Matt Reeves set to boot out Ben Affleck as Batman?

Batfleck has been talking about the ways of bidding goodbye to the character for some time now.

A few days ago Ben Affleck shared that he wants a cool way to segue out of DC Extended Universe and it looks like the preparations for his exit have already been started.

According to a report in Express.co.uk, a film critic revealed on his YouTube show, that Matt Reeves already has a replacement actor in mind for the role of the caped crusader.

He also shared that while talking to a big Hollywood producer, he did validate that Reeves is looking for a replacement.

Earlier this week the Batman star hinted that he will quit the franchise. Affleck said, "You don't do it forever so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it."

Affleck was initially in line to direct The Batman, before deciding to step down in order to focus on his performance.

According to a report by IGN, Reeves has eyes set on Nocturnal Animals star Jake Gyllenhaal to play Bruce Wayne. If Gyllenhaal agrees to take on the job and Affleck makes his 'cool exit,' this will be the second time a Gyllenhaal will be part of a DC movie. His sister Maggie Gyllenhaal had replaced Katie Holmes as Rachel Dawes in The Dark Knight.

It should be noted that Ben Affleck will be next seen in 'Justice League' alongside Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Moma, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill. The flick is slated to release on November 17.

(With ANI Inputs)