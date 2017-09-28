'I will miss your everything': Watch Pamela Anderson pay an emotional tribute to Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner passed away at the age of 91 in his Playboy mansion.

Hugh Hefner, the founder of the iconic Playboy magazine has died, Playboy Enterprises announced. He was 91. A statement from the company read that Hefner died from natural causes surrounded by kith and kin at his home, The Playboy Mansion. Reacting to his death, former Playmate, Pamela Anderson paid an emotional tribute to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner in an Instagram post. Hefner had featured Pamela Anderson in the 1990 November issue of Playboy. She thanks him for teaching her about ‘freedom and respect’, and that she was in ‘deep shock’ over her life.

She went on to write: “Thank you for making the world a better place. A freer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous. And so much fun. Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela”

Read and her full tribute below:

Mr Hefner

I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit

I am me because of you

You taught me everything important about freedom and respect.

Outside of my family

You were the most important person in my life.

You gave me my life... People tell me all the time

That I was your favorite...

I'm in such deep shock.

But you were old,

your back hurt you so much.

Last time I saw you

You were using a walker.

You didn't want me to see.

You couldn't hear.

You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me -

with my name Pamela with a heart

around it.

Now,

I'm falling apart.

This feeling is so crazy.

It's raining in Paris now.

I'm by the window.

Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me.

Accepted me

and encouraged me to be myself.

Love like no one else.

Live recklessly

With unfiltered abandon.

You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about.

I was the one.

You said.

I can hear you say -

Be brave.

There are no rules.

Live your life

I'm proud of you.

There are no mistakes.

And with men -

Enjoy ... (Your wonderful laugh)

You have the world by the tail

You are a good girl

And

you are so loved -

You are not crazy.

You are wild and free

Stay strong,

Stay vulnerable. ... "It's movie time"

You loved my boys ... You were always, always there for us.

With your love

Your crazy wisdom.

I will miss your everything.

Thank you for making the world a better place.

A freeer and sexier place.

You were a gentleman

charming, elegant, chivalrous

And so much fun.

Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela

"Hugh M Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognisable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones. He was 91 years old," the statement read.

Hefner's son Cooper also issued a statement in which he traced back his father's journey into spearheading a sexual revolution, along with freedom of expression in the US.

"My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom." "He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognisable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many..." Cooper, 26, said of his father.

Hailing from Chicago, Hefner was born to Glenn and Grace Hefner on April 9, 1926.

After graduating from high school, he served as a writer for a military newspaper in the US Army from 1944-1946 during World War II. He enrolled in University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and got his degree of BA in Psychology in 1949.

Hefner founded Playboy with the aim to create a niche and upscale magazine for men - which offered a spread of images of nude women, along with detailed write-ups, interviews and fiction by many a well-known writers.

The magazine came to be recongnised by its logo of the bunny face with a bow tie.

According to reports, he started the magazine with USD 600 and another USD 1,000 that he borrowed from his mother.

In its first year, Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe featured as a Playmate on the first centrefold of the monthly magazine, which was a special feature.

In 2015, Playboy stopped publishing photographs of naked women, citing the proliferation of nudity on the internet.

Hefner also hosted a TV show "Playboy After Dark" and opened a number of nightclubs in 1960, where waitresses wore risque dresses with bunny ears and fluffy white cottontails.

He even hosted reality TV show "The Girls Next Door" with three live-in girlfriends in The Playboy mansion.

The Playboy magazine also gave its tributes to 'Hef' (Hefner's nickname) on their official Twitter handle.

"American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef," the post read.

It also shared his photograph embossed with his famous quote, "Life is too short to be living someone else's dream".

Hefner is survived by his wife Crystal and other three children - Christie, 64, David, 62 and Marston,

With inputs from PTI