Guillermo del Toro's supernatural thriller 'Antlers' ready to cast 'The Americans' star Keri Russell

Actor Keri Russell is in negotiations to join Antlers, a supernatural thriller by Fox Searchlight.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be produced by Guillermo del Toro, who won Best Director at the Oscars this year for The Shape of Water.

If finalised, Russell will play a teacher who is intrigued by a mysterious and quiet student. By the time she finds out that he has a dark secret about their town's future, it is too late.

David Goyer and Miles Dale, who produced The Shape of Water, are co-producing Antlers with del Toro.

Scott Cooper, best known for Crazy Heart and Black Mass, will direct the film with a script from Nick Antosca and Henry Chaisson.

Russell, who recently finished her acclaimed FX series The Americans, is reportedly also set to join Star Wars: Episode IX.