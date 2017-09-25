Emperor Palpatine actor doesn't want anyone else to play 'Star Wars' role

For the story arc of new movies, Palpatine is dead. But for the spin-offs like Han Solo and the rumoured Obi-Wan Kenobi movies, actor Ian McDiarmid doesn't want anyone else to touch the role.

The 73-year-old actor is known for playing the villainous role in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, as well as an earlier version of the character in the three prequel movies, reported BBC.

Even though Emperor Palpatine is dead in the timeline of the new trilogy, Ian noted that the character is referenced in the spin-off movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and he hopes the film bosses are keeping him as a "surprise", rather than hiring another actor to take over the role.

"I suppose there must be a chance but I think you'd find out about it more quickly than I would. As far as the new films are concerned, I'm dead. There is no question about that. But there is what they call the anthology series and actually the most recent one, Rogue One, was about the time when I was in charge. I was referred to a few times, Darth Vader popped up, but you did not see me. Maybe they are keeping me as a surprise for later but I have no idea. Of course, I don't want anyone else to play him," McDiarmid said.