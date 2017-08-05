Disney's live action 'Aladdin' has found its Jafar!

Collide actor Marwan Kenzari is in negotiations to star as villain in Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin.

If a deal gets finalised, Kenzari will play Jafar, the grand vizier to the sultan of the Agrabah who wants to use the genie for his own nefarious plans, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, former "Saturday Night Live" star Nasim Pedrad has also come on board the live-action remake, in which Will Smith is playing Genie.

Mena Massoud will play the title character, a street rat who ends up over his head when he pretends to be a prince in order to win the hand of Princess Jasmine, played by Naomi Scott.

Guy Ritchie is directing the project from a script by John August.