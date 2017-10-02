Andrew Garfield imagines what it would be like to meet Mahatma Gandhi

The actor is afraid of making his idols, Mahatma Gandhi, Mark Rylance, uncomfortable if the encounter ever happens.

Actor Andrew Garfield said he does not like to use social media sites too much because he feels they hardly contribute in personal development.

"It doesn't seem nourishing," he told The Sunday Times' Culture magazine.

The 34-year-old actor also revealed the "different experiences" of fame he has encountered.

"There are different experiences I have. The best is when you come out of the stage door and someone hands you a letter in which they thanked me for saving their life. That is the best part of fame. Then there is this weird idolising, and I relate because there are people I meet where I say, 'You're a god', and feel them getting incredibly uncomfortable. If I was in the presence of any of those (Mahatma Gandhi, Lamar, Rylance), it would take me a while to be at ease (especially Gandhi) because he's dead," he said.

The Amazing Spider-Man star was last seen on the screen in Martin Scorsese's Silence. His next movie is Breathe — directorial debut of Andy Serkis. It's based on the true story of Robin and Diana Cavendish who refused to give up on life after Robin was hit by polio.

(With PTI Inputs)