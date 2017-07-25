Creed 2: Sylvester Stallone teases Drago and Adonis showdown!

Drago killed Adonis' father Apollo Creed in 'Rocky IV.' Sly Stallone is hinting at a revenge plot in follow up of 2015 smash hit that got Stallone his first ever Golden Globe win.

Action star Sylvester Stallone has teased Drago and Adonis showdown in the upcoming Creed sequel script written by him.

The writer, director, and star of the Rocky franchise continued to tease the potential involvement of Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago in the new movie.

Sharing a picture of his notebook, Stallone wrote, "JUST DONE...If you are curious, around 439 handwritten pages translates into about a 120 page typed screenplay...#writers cramp #rockybalboa #drago #adoniscreed #MGM."

Over the last month, Stallone, 71, has not-so-subtly been hinting at Lundgren returning as the machine-like USSR boxer Drago, who killed Creed's father Apollo in the ring during Rocky IV.

