Swine flu death toll climbs to 16; 92 new cases in one week

Swine flu death toll in the city has reached 16, of which six patients had come from other areas for treatment. Mumbai has registered 92 new swine flu cases in just the past one week, with weather fluctuations contributing to the spike in the number of cases.

Starting January 2017, the city has so far registered 275 swine flu cases of patients who are residents of Mumbai, and 67 of those coming from other areas for treatment.

Overall, monsoon-related illnesses have seen a rise with the city receiving steady showers for the past few days. Two hundred and one cases of gastroenteritis, 15 of malaria, and one case of dengue has been registered in the last one week.

"We are registering 20-25 cases of swine flu per day," said a senior BMC health official. "Those who have high fever for more than a day should visit a doctor and start taking oseltamivir tablets," the official said.