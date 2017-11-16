Sign of things to come - an Indian mobile app for diabetes to go through a clinical trial

In a first-of-its-kind tie up, Asia’s largest diabetes organisation RSSDI has partnered with Wellthy Therapeutics to pioneer the adoption of diabetes digital therapeutics in India.

The #WeDiDiT (Wellthy Digital Diabetes Therapy) trial is all set to prove the efficacy of its 16-week structured diabetes management through a mobile app.

The trial was launched by Past President of RSSDI, Dr Sarita Bajaj at the RSSDI Annual Conference in Bhubaneswar in the first week of November. The outcome of this multi-center randomized control trial will be measured by the HbA1C levels of patients before and after.

The programme has personalised self-management education and real-time coaching, which will be offered through health coaches and an AI powered chat bot to engage with patients.

Abhishek Shah, the co-founder and CEO of Wellthy Therapeutics re-affirmed the company’s commitment to solve the ‘diabetes epidemic’ and said that even though a clinical trial on a mobile app was unprecedented, he was extremely optimistic about the study’s outcome.

He said: “While the Wellthy app has already demonstrated its efficacy in various pilot studies, this formal clinical trial conducted with the RSSDI will provide the evidence necessary to show that digital therapeutics have the potential to improve the lives of diabetes patients in India and around the world.”

Meanwhile, Dr Rajeev Chawla, current president-elect of RSSDI, said the need for digital interventions in diabetes care is more now than ever. He said: “The Wellthy Diabetes intervention is an innovation born out of India, for Indians and South Asians. This clinical trial holds tremendous potential in terms of changing outcomes for persons living with diabetes by making it easier for them to manage their blood sugar levels and improving their overall quality of life.”

Diabetes is a chronic disease that requires treatment for life. This makes adherence to blood sugar controlling lifestyle modifications such as healthy eating, physical activity, and timely medication mandatory. It is common for patients to make an error in their diabetes management by either overeating carbohydrates on a particular day, not exercising enough, or forgetting to take their medicine.